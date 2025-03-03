President Murmu Meets Alumni, Business Leaders, and CSR Contributors at Rashtrapati Bhavan

A distinguished group of alumni, eminent personalities, and contributors to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) called on the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the prestigious Visitor’s Conference, where key discussions on education, social inclusion, and national development were highlighted.

Welcoming the delegation, President Murmu expressed her delight in interacting with successful and compassionate individuals dedicated to giving back to society. She emphasized that the true wealth of a nation lies in its people and lauded the commitment of Indians, both within the country and abroad, who share a deep bond of love and responsibility toward Bharat Mata.

The President underscored the importance of integrating social inclusion and sensitivity into the education system, alongside academic excellence. She noted that many of the attendees had made significant contributions to the institutions that played a crucial role in their education. By doing so, they not only enhanced their alma mater but also reinforced fundamental human values such as gratitude and service.

She further stated that these accomplished individuals serve as role models for the younger generation. Acts of generosity and philanthropy by successful people inspire and encourage youth to follow their footsteps, fostering a culture of giving and societal betterment.

The interaction was attended by several notable personalities, including:

Dr. Krishna Chivukula, Chairman, Indo-MIM Pvt Ltd

Mr. Sudhakar Kesavan, former Chairman, ICF International

Mr. Anil Bansal, President, First National Realty Management LLC

Mr. Hemant Jalan, Chairman and Managing Director, Indigo Paints

Prof. Juzer Vasi, former Director, IIT Bombay

Mr. Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairman, Axilor Ventures

Mr. Ramesh Srinivasan, President and CEO, Agilysys Inc.

Mr. Naresh Jain, Founder, Diamond Express Car Wash Inc.

Mr. Ashoke Deysarkar, President, IITKGP Foundation

Mr. Arjun Malhotra, Chairman, Magic Software Inc.

Mr. K. Krithivasan, CEO and MD, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

The gathering provided a platform for meaningful exchanges on the role of education, philanthropy, and corporate social responsibility in shaping India's future. The President encouraged continued collaboration and commitment to nation-building through mentorship, investment in education, and societal upliftment.