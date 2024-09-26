Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas Calls on U.N. to Stop Gaza War
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urged the U.N. General Assembly to stop the Gaza war between Israel and Hamas militants, highlighting Gaza's devastation. Abbas called for a permanent ceasefire, humanitarian aid delivery, and a full Israeli military withdrawal. He also advocated for Palestinian Authority control over all territories and post-war elections.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas addressed the U.N. General Assembly, urging immediate action to halt the ongoing war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas militants. Abbas highlighted the devastation in Gaza, stating it was no longer livable, and implored the international community to intervene.
The conflict, which began on Oct. 7, 2023, has resulted in severe casualties on both sides. Hamas militants initiated the hostilities by attacking Israeli communities, leading to retaliatory actions from Israel that have severely impacted Gaza's population.
Abbas called for a comprehensive ceasefire, the end of Israeli settler attacks in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, unimpeded humanitarian aid to Gaza, and the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces. He also emphasized the need for the Palestinian Authority to have full control over Palestinian territories and announced plans for elections after the war.
