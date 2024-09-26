Justice Department Uncovers Civil Rights Violations in Mississippi Police Department

The U.S. Justice Department announced on Thursday that it uncovered a series of civil rights violations by the Lexington, Mississippi, police department. According to the department's Civil Rights Division, officers frequently used excessive force and arrested individuals over minor traffic offenses.

The investigation is particularly notable since it involved a small police department with just 10 officers in a community of 1,600 people. Kristen Clarke, head of the Civil Rights Division, emphasized that even smaller departments must adhere to civil rights laws.

Justice Department officials found that Lexington police disproportionately targeted Black residents through discriminatory policing and a 'policing-for-profit' strategy that relies on revenue from fines and fees. Though serious, department officials confirmed that both the police department and the town have agreed to implement necessary reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)