Arunachal Pradesh and Assam Nearing Conflict Resolution Amid Border Dispute

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu convened a crucial review meeting on Thursday with six regional committees concentrating on the long-standing Assam-Arunachal border dispute.

These committees were constituted to accelerate the identification and resolution of the disputed areas along the 804.1-km inter-state boundary, stemming from the landmark Namsai Declaration signed on July 15, 2022, by the chief ministers of the two states.

Under the Namsai Declaration, the chief ministers of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, Himanta Biswa Sarma and Khandu respectively, agreed to reduce the number of contested villages from 123 to 86.

The regional panels cover six disputed districts: Pakke Kessang, Papum Pare, Kamle, Lower Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, and Longding districts.

"This 70-year-old boundary issue has persisted for too long, and we are committed to resolving it once and for all. I have directed the regional committees to work closely with their Assam counterparts. If we can achieve consensus on the ground, we can pave the way for lasting peace between the people of both states," Khandu stated on X.

"This is a golden opportunity for us to end this long-standing dispute. Without resolution, true peace will remain elusive," Khandu added.

Arunachal Pradesh, which became a Union Territory in 1972, has asserted that several forested tracts traditionally belonging to hill tribal chiefs and communities were "unilaterally" transferred to Assam earlier.

After achieving statehood in 1987, a tripartite committee suggested that certain territories be returned to Arunachal Pradesh from Assam, a matter that has remained contentious and was in the Supreme Court for an extended period.

(With inputs from agencies.)