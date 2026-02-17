Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Defends Statements Amid Controversy

In the midst of a growing controversy surrounding a viral video, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has firmly stood by his actions and statements, asserting they are always within constitutional boundaries. Sarma's remarks came as the Supreme Court declined to entertain petitions seeking action against him, suggesting instead that grievances be directed to the Gauhati High Court.

Sarma further defended his stance by highlighting challenges faced by the Assamese Hindu community. Addressing the assembly accuracy, he stated that their population percentage had alarmingly decreased over time. Sarma took the opportunity to criticize former ally Humayun Kabir over the construction of a Babri Masjid replica, suggesting it is merely a 'dummy' and not the original.

Touching on sociopolitical dynamics, Sarma commented on the expulsion of Bangladeshi infiltrators in Assam, emphasizing the urgency in reclaiming occupied lands. He underlined his commitment to continue these efforts. Meanwhile, the chief minister also took swipes at political figures like Rahul Gandhi and compared historic leaders, voicing clear opinions on their legacies.

(With inputs from agencies.)