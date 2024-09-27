Left Menu

Justice Shriram Kalpathi Rajendran Sworn-In As Chief Justice Of Madras High Court

Justice Shriram Kalpathi Rajendran was officially sworn-in as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court. The ceremony took place at the Raj Bhavan, administered by Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi. Justice Rajendran previously served on the Bombay High Court and succeeds Justice R Mahadevan, who joined the Supreme Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-09-2024 11:45 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 11:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Justice Shriram Kalpathi Rajendran officially took oath as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court on Friday. The formal ceremony, held at the Raj Bhavan, was presided over by Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi.

Rajendran, who has his roots in Kerala but was born in Mumbai, succeeds Justice R Mahadevan, now elevated to the Supreme Court. Prior, Rajendran served as a judge at the Bombay High Court.

The event saw congratulatory messages from several dignitaries, including Acting Chief Justice D Krishna Kumar, Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu, and state Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, as well as the Governor, who also handed Rajendran his warrant of appointment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

