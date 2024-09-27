Justice Shriram Kalpathi Rajendran Sworn-In As Chief Justice Of Madras High Court

Justice Shriram Kalpathi Rajendran officially took oath as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court on Friday. The formal ceremony, held at the Raj Bhavan, was presided over by Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi.

Rajendran, who has his roots in Kerala but was born in Mumbai, succeeds Justice R Mahadevan, now elevated to the Supreme Court. Prior, Rajendran served as a judge at the Bombay High Court.

The event saw congratulatory messages from several dignitaries, including Acting Chief Justice D Krishna Kumar, Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu, and state Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, as well as the Governor, who also handed Rajendran his warrant of appointment.

(With inputs from agencies.)