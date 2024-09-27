Left Menu

Pacific Leaders Call for End to Missile Tests After China's ICBM Launch

Fijian President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere urged for an end to missile tests in the Pacific Ocean following China's rare intercontinental ballistic missile launch. The action raised concerns among other Pacific leaders, including Australia's Treasurer and French Polynesia's President, emphasizing the need for regional respect and cessation of such tests.

27-09-2024
Fijian President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has called for an end to missile tests in the Pacific Ocean following China's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile. In a speech to the United Nations General Assembly, Katonivere highlighted the Pacific Ocean's historical role as a nuclear testing ground and voiced concern over Wednesday's missile test.

"There was a unilateral test firing of a ballistic missile into the Pacific Ocean. We urge respect for our region and call for cessation of such action," he said. China's People's Liberation Army Rocket Force launched the ICBM with a dummy warhead, and it landed in expected sea areas, according to the Chinese defense ministry.

Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers raised the issue with his Chinese counterpart, while French Polynesia's President Moetai Brotherson expressed surprise and concern. Brotherson protested to the Chinese Embassy, noting the missile landed 700 km from French Polynesia's EEZ. New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters also issued a statement expressing concern over the missile launch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

