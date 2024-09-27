UNHCR and Tent Partnership for Refugees Partner to Boost Refugee Employment

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has signed a new agreement with the Tent Partnership for Refugees (Tent) to create pathways for refugees to access employment opportunities. This collaboration will link refugees to over 400 companies in Tent's network across the Americas and Europe.

Many refugees face significant barriers to finding work, including limited access to job listings, employment services, and vocational training, as well as language barriers and legal restrictions. This partnership aims to address these issues by promoting skills and employment programs tailored to the needs of refugees and displaced people.

Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, emphasized the importance of economic inclusion: "Working with Tent towards a future where refugees are included and integrated into economies is a winning proposition for businesses, hosting communities, and refugees themselves. Refugees want the chance to rebuild their lives, and this partnership provides that opportunity."

Tent, founded by Turkish-American entrepreneur Hamdi Ulukaya, who is also the CEO of Chobani, has been instrumental in creating a successful model for refugee hiring. Tent's network of companies has committed to addressing barriers to refugee employment, while Chobani has hired hundreds of refugees and offered them English language classes and support services.

UNHCR and Tent have worked together for eight years, creating hiring guides and hosting job fairs in countries such as Spain, Mexico, and France. This new agreement will expand their efforts, focusing on breaking down employment barriers and advocating for policies that support refugee employment.

Ulukaya praised the partnership: "A job is the most critical milestone for refugees as they rebuild their lives, and we look forward to working more closely with UNHCR to connect even more refugees to employment opportunities."

This agreement represents a significant step in advancing the economic inclusion of refugees, while also promoting the social and economic benefits of a diverse workforce.