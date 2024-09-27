Daring ATM Heist Suspects Nabbed in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu police apprehended a gang suspected of involvement in the daring ATM heist in Thrissur, Kerala. The suspects brazenly attempted to flee by ramming into cars and two-wheelers at Kumarapalayam in Namakkal district before being intercepted on Friday.

The police initially warned the driver of the container truck to stop, but when he refused, additional forces were deployed to intercept the vehicle. The suspects were finally cornered, and the police had to open fire to prevent one of them from fleeing.

Six individuals were detained, and a car concealed inside the truck was seized. Authorities are investigating whether this gang is linked to the major heist at three separate ATMs in Thrissur district.

