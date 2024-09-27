Stalin Seeks Early Release of Funds for Tamil Nadu Welfare Schemes
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to request the early release of pending funds and intervention to protect Tamil fishermen's interests. Stalin also met Sonia Gandhi ahead of a public rally in Kancheepuram, receiving a warm welcome in the national capital by DMK leaders.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here and sought the early release of pending funds to the state to implement various welfare schemes.
In the meeting, the chief minister and DMK president also requested Modi to personally intervene to protect the interest of Tamil fishermen, a state official said.
After meeting Modi, Stalin also met Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi, ahead of a public rally in Kancheepuram on September 28, where leaders from the opposition coalition will gather. Stalin arrived in the national capital on Thursday evening and received a warm welcome from DMK leaders, including members of Parliament T R Baalu, Tiruchi Siva, Dayanidhi Maran, K Kanimozhi, and T Sumathy among others.
(With inputs from agencies.)
