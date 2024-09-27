Left Menu

Stalin Seeks Early Release of Funds for Tamil Nadu Welfare Schemes

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to request the early release of pending funds and intervention to protect Tamil fishermen's interests. Stalin also met Sonia Gandhi ahead of a public rally in Kancheepuram, receiving a warm welcome in the national capital by DMK leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2024 13:09 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 13:09 IST
Stalin Seeks Early Release of Funds for Tamil Nadu Welfare Schemes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here and sought the early release of pending funds to the state to implement various welfare schemes.

In the meeting, the chief minister and DMK president also requested Modi to personally intervene to protect the interest of Tamil fishermen, a state official said.

After meeting Modi, Stalin also met Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi, ahead of a public rally in Kancheepuram on September 28, where leaders from the opposition coalition will gather. Stalin arrived in the national capital on Thursday evening and received a warm welcome from DMK leaders, including members of Parliament T R Baalu, Tiruchi Siva, Dayanidhi Maran, K Kanimozhi, and T Sumathy among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024