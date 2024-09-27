Turbulence in Delhi: AAP and Congress Skip Crucial MCD Vote
Voting for a vacant seat in Delhi's Municipal Corporation's standing committee began with Additional Commissioner Jitender Yadav overseeing the process. AAP and Congress councillors abstained, citing the election as 'unconstitutional.' The election rules barred mobile phones, causing a delay in the earlier scheduled vote.
India
- India
Voting for a vacant seat in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's standing committee began on Friday with Additional Commissioner Jitender Yadav managing the process.
Councillors from the ruling AAP abstained from voting, and Congress corporators were also absent from the MCD House.
Earlier, Mayor Shelly Oberoi called the election 'unconstitutional' in a press conference and announced that AAP councillors would not participate.
On Thursday, Congress Delhi chief Devender Yadav stated they would not engage in the polls.
An MCD official detailed the voting rules before the election commenced, including a controversial ban on mobile phones that had previously postponed the vote.
(With inputs from agencies.)
