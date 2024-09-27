Bombay High Court Directs Police to Find Burial Spot for Akshay Shinde Amid Tensions

The Bombay High Court on Friday directed the police to find a secluded spot for the burial of Akshay Shinde, accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case, who was killed in a police shootout.

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and M M Sathaye emphasized that once identified, Shinde's family should be informed so the burial can proceed.

The HC dismissed the prosecution's claim that Shinde's community does not have burial customs, affirming that it is the parents' choice.

Shinde's father submitted an urgent application seeking a burial spot after being unable to find one in the area.

Public Prosecutor Hiten Venegaonkar noted that all burial grounds in Badlapur and neighboring areas opposed Shinde's burial, requiring police to identify an alternative spot.

Venegaonkar assured the court that police would ensure no incidents occur during the burial process, informing the family discreetly.

The bench posted the next hearing for September 30, maintaining that the parents' wishes should prevail over community customs.

Previously, the family had faced harassment and threats while searching for a spot, leading the court to suggest lodging a police complaint. The prosecutor stated police vigilance would prevent any law and order issues.

Shinde, arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two minors in Badlapur, was killed in a police shootout while being transported from Taloja jail. His family claims the encounter was staged and demanded an independent investigation.

The court had raised questions about the incident's preventability and called for a fair probe. Shinde's body remains at a Thane hospital mortuary.

