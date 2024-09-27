Taiwan Seeks Stronger Ties with Japan Under Ishiba's Leadership
Taiwan President Lai Ching-te aims to deepen relations with Japan's ruling party under newly elected leader Shigeru Ishiba. Ishiba, a former defense minister, recently won a tightly contested race to lead Japan's Liberal Democratic Party. Lai's congratulatory message reflects hopes for enhanced cooperation and regular exchanges between Taiwan and Japan.
Taiwan President Lai Ching-te is set on deepening relations with Japan's ruling party, now under the leadership of Shigeru Ishiba, according to Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on Friday.
Ishiba, a former defense minister, secured his position as Japan's prime minister after winning a closely fought contest earlier that day. Lai's congratulations to Ishiba, who recently visited Taipei and met with him, signify hopes for enhanced collaboration under the new leadership.
Expressing a commitment to elevate bilateral exchanges and cooperation, the DPP emphasized the longstanding friendship between the two parties. Taiwan's foreign ministry further confirmed that its de facto embassy in Tokyo had been instructed to convey official congratulations promptly, highlighting Japan's role as a key supporter of Taiwan on the international stage, despite the absence of formal diplomatic relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Japan's LDP Announces Candidates to Replace PM Kishida
Japan's LDP Leadership Battle: Key Contenders Unveiled
Ireland and India Unite for Durga Puja Celebration, Marking 75 Years of Diplomatic Relations
Coldplay Brings 'Music of the Spheres World Tour' to India in 2025
Coldplay Set to Rock Mumbai in 2025 After Eight-Year Hiatus