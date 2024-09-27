CM Majhi Reiterates Zero Tolerance Against Corruption in Odisha

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has reaffirmed his unwavering stance against corruption while addressing the challenges of tribals, dalits, and other marginalized communities in Odisha. Speaking during the inaugural session of a two-day collectors' conference at Lok Seva Bhawan on Friday, Majhi emphasized the BJP government's intolerance for corruption.

'There is no question of compromise on corruption under the BJP government. Significant irregularities and project cost escalations were due to delays in the previous administration,' Majhi stated. He urged district collectors to investigate any detected irregularities, making it clear that corruption at any level would not be tolerated. He reassured the district authorities about the availability of funds for development work but criticized the slow pace of project implementation, especially noting the surge in expenditure at the end of the fiscal year. 'This leads to a deterioration in work quality. Officers should write to the concerned departments to resolve issues and can directly contact the Chief Minister,' Majhi told district collectors. Collectors were advised to regularly monitor block-wise implementation of schemes along with financial and physical progress.

Majhi underscored the critical role of district collectors as intermediaries between the government and the public. He stressed the importance of ensuring that welfare benefits reach those at the grassroots level. Majhi encouraged the use of technology and real-time data to review ongoing projects and suggested field visits to directly monitor progress. The conference was attended by Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo, ministers, department secretaries, and Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, who presented comprehensive guidelines at the event's start.

(With inputs from agencies.)