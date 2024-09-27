Left Menu

Supreme Court Clears GMR Airports’ Path for Nagpur Airport Upgrade

The Supreme Court has given the green light for GMR Airports to upgrade and operate Nagpur's Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, by rejecting the Centre and AAI's curative plea. The court upheld a previous Bombay High Court ruling that annulled a contract cancellation by MIHAN India Ltd, emphasizing the importance of fairness and rule of law in government contracts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2024 15:22 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 15:22 IST
Supreme Court Clears GMR Airports’ Path for Nagpur Airport Upgrade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday cleared the way for private firm GMR Airports to upgrade and operate Nagpur's Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport. This decision came after the court dismissed a curative plea filed by the Centre and the Airport Authority of India (AAI).

The Centre and the AAI had previously filed a review petition, which was rejected by the top court. The latest curative plea was the last legal recourse, aiming to overturn a Bombay High Court judgment that favored GMR Airports.

Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, along with Justices Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, and J K Maheshwari, ruled against the Centre and AAI's petition, citing the lack of legal grounds under the criteria established in the 2002 Rupa Ashok Hurra case. They emphasized that the government was not overlooked in the earlier proceedings.

The solicitor general acknowledged that the curative plea did not meet the necessary legal parameters, and the court dismissed it as 'not pressed.' He pointed out a potential issue about the involvement of the Centre and the AAI in similar future cases, which the court noted. The Nagpur airport's contract had earlier been disputed when MIHAN India Ltd annulled it, a decision overridden by the Bombay High Court and now upheld by the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court underscored that government contracts should adhere to principles of fairness and legality, ending the long-standing litigation and allowing GMR Airports to proceed with the airport's modernization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024