Calcutta High Court Seeks Clarity on Rally Permissions in Esplanade

The Calcutta High Court on Friday pressed the West Bengal government to clarify its position on granting permission for a rally by the students' and youth wings of the CPI(M) at Esplanade.

Organizations including the SFI, DYFI, and an association of junior doctors have approached the court, seeking directives for the police to allow their respective events in the area. This follows a notification issued on September 25 by the Kolkata Police commissioner, which bans any unlawful gathering of five or more people for 60 days under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj inquired whether the order might impact the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations. The state counsel assured the court that the prohibitory order applies only to a restricted 50 to 60 square metre zone between K C Das Sweets and Victoria House in Esplanade. These measures have been active since November 2023 and are renewed biannually. Justice Bharadwaj instructed the state government to present its stance on the rally's permission by Monday, when the court will hear the matter again.

