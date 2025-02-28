Beef Tariffs Dilemma: Canadian Farmers Caught in Crossfire

Amidst rising beef prices and the specter of U.S. tariffs, Canadian cattle farmers are encountering harsh economic realities. An industry once thriving on cross-border trade now grapples with uncertain times, as articulated by farmer Jon Vaags who has stopped purchasing feeder cattle.

The Trump administration's tariff threats have left over 1,000 spaces empty in Vaags' feedlot, a symbol of broader anxieties within Canada's beef sector. Once seamless trade of cattle between the U.S. and Canada faces potential disruption just as North America contends with its smallest cattle herds in decades.

With Canada's beef exports largely destined for the U.S., local farmers are wary of expanding herds amidst trade uncertainty. The knock-on effects have extended to agricultural businesses relying on feed sales, casting a pall over the industry's future trajectory.

