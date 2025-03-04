Tensions Escalate at Torkham Border: Residents Flee Amid Crossfire

Tensions surged at the Torkham border between Afghanistan and Pakistan as clashes erupted for the second consecutive day. Both sides exchanged gunfire into the early hours of Tuesday, forcing residents to flee the area, according to a Pakistani official.

The official, who spoke anonymously, reported that intense gunfire filled the night, inducing fear and panic among locals. As security forces engaged with light and heavy weaponry, residents sought refuge elsewhere. The once-bustling key crossing has been sealed since February 21 due to an ongoing territorial dispute.

With three Pakistani security personnel injured in the latest altercation, Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Qani reaffirmed efforts to resolve tensions through diplomatic dialogue. Historically, the Torkham and Chaman crossings, crucial for bilateral trade and travel, have frequently closed due to violent skirmishes.

(With inputs from agencies.)