Left Menu

Tensions Escalate at Torkham Border: Residents Flee Amid Crossfire

Residents evacuated the Torkham border area following clashes between Afghan and Pakistani forces. The border, closed since February 21, remains a flashpoint for conflict. Authorities are seeking diplomatic solutions, as the key crossing is essential for trade and travel between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 04-03-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 18:32 IST
Tensions Escalate at Torkham Border: Residents Flee Amid Crossfire
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Tensions surged at the Torkham border between Afghanistan and Pakistan as clashes erupted for the second consecutive day. Both sides exchanged gunfire into the early hours of Tuesday, forcing residents to flee the area, according to a Pakistani official.

The official, who spoke anonymously, reported that intense gunfire filled the night, inducing fear and panic among locals. As security forces engaged with light and heavy weaponry, residents sought refuge elsewhere. The once-bustling key crossing has been sealed since February 21 due to an ongoing territorial dispute.

With three Pakistani security personnel injured in the latest altercation, Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Qani reaffirmed efforts to resolve tensions through diplomatic dialogue. Historically, the Torkham and Chaman crossings, crucial for bilateral trade and travel, have frequently closed due to violent skirmishes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025