Escalating Tensions: Israel and Hezbollah's Fiercest Clash in Over 18 Years
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announces continued discussions on ceasefire amid intense fighting with Hezbollah. Over 700 lives lost in Lebanon, including 25 on a single day. Proposals for a truce are met with resistance as cross-border assaults persist. Unrest displaces tens of thousands, raising regional war fears.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed that Israel will continue discussions on ceasefire proposals despite a violent week with Hezbollah. Efforts will address the containment of clashes that have left over 700 dead in Lebanon, including 25 on Friday alone.
Israel's foreign minister rejected international demands for a ceasefire with Hezbollah, while ongoing airstrikes resulted in hundreds of casualties in Lebanon, stoking fears of a broader conflict.
The conflict has escalated drastically, compelling tens of thousands to flee and severely disrupting life in both northern Israel and southern Lebanon. As negotiations proceed, civilians bear the brunt of the violence, prompting urgent calls for intervention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
