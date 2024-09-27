Escalating Tensions: Israel and Hezbollah's Fiercest Clash in Over 18 Years

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed that Israel will continue discussions on ceasefire proposals despite a violent week with Hezbollah. Efforts will address the containment of clashes that have left over 700 dead in Lebanon, including 25 on Friday alone.

Israel's foreign minister rejected international demands for a ceasefire with Hezbollah, while ongoing airstrikes resulted in hundreds of casualties in Lebanon, stoking fears of a broader conflict.

The conflict has escalated drastically, compelling tens of thousands to flee and severely disrupting life in both northern Israel and southern Lebanon. As negotiations proceed, civilians bear the brunt of the violence, prompting urgent calls for intervention.

