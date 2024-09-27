Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israel and Hezbollah's Fiercest Clash in Over 18 Years

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announces continued discussions on ceasefire amid intense fighting with Hezbollah. Over 700 lives lost in Lebanon, including 25 on a single day. Proposals for a truce are met with resistance as cross-border assaults persist. Unrest displaces tens of thousands, raising regional war fears.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 20:45 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 20:45 IST
Escalating Tensions: Israel and Hezbollah's Fiercest Clash in Over 18 Years

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed that Israel will continue discussions on ceasefire proposals despite a violent week with Hezbollah. Efforts will address the containment of clashes that have left over 700 dead in Lebanon, including 25 on Friday alone.

Israel's foreign minister rejected international demands for a ceasefire with Hezbollah, while ongoing airstrikes resulted in hundreds of casualties in Lebanon, stoking fears of a broader conflict.

The conflict has escalated drastically, compelling tens of thousands to flee and severely disrupting life in both northern Israel and southern Lebanon. As negotiations proceed, civilians bear the brunt of the violence, prompting urgent calls for intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024