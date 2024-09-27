Left Menu

Gunfire Erupts Outside Delhi Car Showroom

Multiple gunshots were fired outside a car showroom in Delhi's Naraina area, causing no injuries. The police are investigating the incident, with senior officers inspecting the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2024 21:12 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 21:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Multiple gunshots erupted outside a car showroom in west Delhi's Naraina area on Friday evening, police reported.

Authorities stated that over two dozen live rounds were discharged at the scene. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Senior police officers quickly arrived at the location to inspect the crime scene. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

