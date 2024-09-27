Left Menu

Mayor Eric Adams Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Charges

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, accused of accepting bribes and illegal campaign contributions from Turkish nationals, entered a not guilty plea in federal court. Facing calls to resign, Adams maintains his innocence. The indictment alleges Adams exchanged favors for luxury perks and campaign funds, complicating New York's political landscape.

Mayor Eric Adams

New York City Mayor Eric Adams pleaded not guilty on Friday to federal charges of accepting bribes and illegal campaign contributions from Turkish nationals. The Democrat faces mounting pressure from within his own party to resign.

Adams, 64, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Katharine Parker in Manhattan federal court. Wearing a dark blue suit with a purple dotted tie, he maintained his innocence as Parker detailed the five felony counts against him, which include bribery and wire fraud. 'I am not guilty, your honor,' Adams declared.

Adams' lawyer, Alex Spiro, announced plans to file a motion to dismiss the charges. Adams was released without bail, provided he avoids contact with witnesses or indictment-related individuals. Federal prosecutors claim Turkish diplomats and businesspeople funneled money into Adams' campaign, providing luxury travel perks. In return, Adams allegedly pressured city officials to open a new Turkish consulate in 2021 despite safety concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

