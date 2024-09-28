Russian Forces Claim Capture of Marynivka Amid Intense Donetsk Clashes

Russia announced on Friday the capture of Marynivka, a village in the eastern part of Ukraine's Donetsk region, where Russian troops are moving towards the crucial logistics hub of Pokrovsk.

Ukraine's General Staff did not acknowledge the change of control in its evening report but noted that Russian forces were aggressively met in nearly a dozen locations, including Marynivka. It emphasized that the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove areas are currently the most challenging on the eastern front, with 42 Russian attacks repelled in the Pokrovsk area alone.

These battlefield developments could not be independently verified by Reuters. In recent weeks, Russian forces have stepped up their advances in Donetsk, capturing several towns and villages.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was in the United States seeking additional support. U.S. President Joe Biden announced over $8 billion in military aid to help Ukraine succeed in the ongoing conflict.

