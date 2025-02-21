French President Emmanuel Macron has publicly defended Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, asserting his status as a 'legitimate' leader. Macron emphasized that Zelenskiy, unlike his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin, took office through a democratic election process. His comments came in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's recent criticism labeling Zelenskiy as a 'dictator without elections.'

Zelenskiy's presidential term was initially set to conclude in 2024. However, martial law imposed by Kyiv in February 2022 in reaction to Russia's full-scale invasion has made the conduct of elections impossible. Macron addressed these points during a social media Q&A, part of a wider governmental effort to raise awareness about France's diplomatic role in the Ukraine war and the shift in U.S. strategies since Trump's administration began a month ago.

The situation highlights the drastic change in international relations concerning the Ukraine conflict, drawing worldwide attention to the policies of key players like France and the U.S. as they navigate the complexities of Eastern European geopolitics.

