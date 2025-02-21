Left Menu

Macron and Zelenskiy Forge Path to Lasting Peace

French President Emmanuel Macron engages in strategic dialogues with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy to bolster peace efforts. Macron has connected with Zelenskiy multiple times to consolidate European and global support for Ukraine's security. A meeting with President Trump in Washington is on the agenda for further discussions.

Updated: 21-02-2025 03:15 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 03:15 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron has been actively engaging with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, aiming to bolster peace efforts in Ukraine through strategic dialogues. Macron made the announcement after his fourth conversation with Zelenskiy this week, where they discussed ongoing diplomatic initiatives.

Macron emphasized the importance of collaboration with European partners and allies, particularly in crafting a lasting peace for Ukraine and enhancing security across Europe. His discussions with Zelenskiy underline Europe's commitment to addressing the region's challenges.

The French President is scheduled to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington next week. This planned engagement is part of Macron's broader strategy to consolidate international support for Ukraine's sovereignty and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

