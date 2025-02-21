Macron and Zelenskiy Forge Path to Lasting Peace

French President Emmanuel Macron has been actively engaging with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, aiming to bolster peace efforts in Ukraine through strategic dialogues. Macron made the announcement after his fourth conversation with Zelenskiy this week, where they discussed ongoing diplomatic initiatives.

Macron emphasized the importance of collaboration with European partners and allies, particularly in crafting a lasting peace for Ukraine and enhancing security across Europe. His discussions with Zelenskiy underline Europe's commitment to addressing the region's challenges.

The French President is scheduled to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington next week. This planned engagement is part of Macron's broader strategy to consolidate international support for Ukraine's sovereignty and security.

