Ex-FAA Contractor Indicted for Alleged Iranian Government Ties

Abouzar Rahmati, a former Federal Aviation Administration contractor and naturalized U.S. citizen, has been indicted for allegedly acting as an agent of the Iranian government. He is accused of conspiring with Iranian intelligence and providing sensitive information about the U.S. solar energy industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 04:04 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 04:04 IST
Former U.S. Federal Aviation Administration contractor Abouzar Rahmati has been indicted for allegedly acting as an agent of the Iranian government, the U.S. Justice Department announced on Friday.

Rahmati, aged 42 and a naturalized U.S. citizen residing in Virginia, made his first appearance in a Washington, D.C., court on the same day. The indictment charges Rahmati with conspiring with Iranian intelligence operatives, securing employment with an FAA contractor, and supplying non-public information about the U.S. solar energy industry to Iranian intelligence, according to DOJ.

Reuters was unable to reach Rahmati for comment. Attempts to get a statement from Iran's permanent mission to the United Nations in New York were also unsuccessful.

(With inputs from agencies.)

