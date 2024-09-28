Ex-FAA Contractor Indicted for Alleged Iranian Government Ties

Former U.S. Federal Aviation Administration contractor Abouzar Rahmati has been indicted for allegedly acting as an agent of the Iranian government, the U.S. Justice Department announced on Friday.

Rahmati, aged 42 and a naturalized U.S. citizen residing in Virginia, made his first appearance in a Washington, D.C., court on the same day. The indictment charges Rahmati with conspiring with Iranian intelligence operatives, securing employment with an FAA contractor, and supplying non-public information about the U.S. solar energy industry to Iranian intelligence, according to DOJ.

Reuters was unable to reach Rahmati for comment. Attempts to get a statement from Iran's permanent mission to the United Nations in New York were also unsuccessful.

