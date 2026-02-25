Left Menu

Empowering Farmers: The Push for Direct Fertiliser Subsidy Transfers

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan advocates for transferring India's fertiliser subsidy directly to farmers. Speaking at the Pusa Krishi Vigyan Mela, Chouhan emphasized the benefits of Direct Benefit Transfer, allowing farmers to choose and manage their fertiliser needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 19:11 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 19:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At the Pusa Krishi Vigyan Mela, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made a strong case for directly transferring India's hefty fertiliser subsidy to farmers through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. Chouhan highlighted the transformative potential of this approach, enabling farmers to make informed choices about fertiliser purchases.

The existing framework funnels subsidies primarily to fertiliser companies, a system Chouhan argues lacks direct farmer empowerment. Despite the 2018 implementation of DBT, assistance is routed to manufacturers post retail verification. The minister stresses the need for robust monitoring to ensure that subsidy benefits reach farmers directly.

Chouhan also shared a broader vision for Indian agriculture, advocating for enhanced food security, improved nutritional standards, and increased farmer income through innovative farming practices. He called for timely Kisan Credit Card loan disbursement and emphasized the significance of modern agricultural technologies, urging a concerted national effort towards sustainable and self-reliant agricultural development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

