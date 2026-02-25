Leopard Captured from School Premises in Govindpuram

The Forest Department captured a leopard on Wednesday after it appeared on the premises of Greenfield Public School in Govindpuram. Prompted by CCTV footage, forest officials evacuated the campus, ensuring students' and faculty safety.

A security perimeter was swiftly established with police cordoning off major access roads, Divisional Forest Officer Isha Singh informed PTI. The leopard was cornered in a school toilet, allowing forest teams to drill a hole in the wall and deploy a tranquillizer dart, successfully sedating the animal before caging it.

Initial reports by Sub-Divisional Officer Dr. Saloni confirmed plans to transport the leopard to Saharanpur's Shivalik range under veterinary supervision, ensuring its safety. Authorities had earlier issued a formal advisory to residents, urging them to remain indoors as precautionary measures remained in place.

(With inputs from agencies.)