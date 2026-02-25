Left Menu

Leopard Captured from School Premises in Govindpuram

Forest Department safely captured a leopard spotted in Govindpuram school's premises. The operation involved closing the school, setting barricades, and using tranquillizers to neutralize the leopard before relocation to the Shivalik range. No injuries were reported during the careful capture operation.

The Forest Department captured a leopard on Wednesday after it appeared on the premises of Greenfield Public School in Govindpuram. Prompted by CCTV footage, forest officials evacuated the campus, ensuring students' and faculty safety.

A security perimeter was swiftly established with police cordoning off major access roads, Divisional Forest Officer Isha Singh informed PTI. The leopard was cornered in a school toilet, allowing forest teams to drill a hole in the wall and deploy a tranquillizer dart, successfully sedating the animal before caging it.

Initial reports by Sub-Divisional Officer Dr. Saloni confirmed plans to transport the leopard to Saharanpur's Shivalik range under veterinary supervision, ensuring its safety. Authorities had earlier issued a formal advisory to residents, urging them to remain indoors as precautionary measures remained in place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

