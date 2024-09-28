South Korea Condemns Russia-North Korea Arms Trade
South Korea's Foreign Minister accused Russia of illegal arms deals with North Korea, supporting claims from the U.S., Ukraine, and analysts. He also criticized Russia's misuse of its UN Security Council veto power, stating it impedes the UN's peace efforts.
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korea's Foreign Minister asserted that Russia is engaging in illegal arms trade with North Korea, echoing statements from the United States, Ukraine, and independent analysts. These reports suggest Pyongyang is supplying rockets and missiles to Russia in exchange for economic and military aid.
Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul made these remarks during the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday, emphasizing the critical nature of this accusation in the context of global security.
Additionally, Cho criticized Russia's usage of its veto power as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, arguing that this misuse is obstructing the UN's capacity to end ongoing conflicts and wars.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UN Security Council Convenes Over Escalating Violence in Lebanon
Jaishankar Calls for Urgent UN Security Council Reform, Advocates for Global South Representation
US Pushes for UN Security Council Reforms to Better Represent Developing World
India's Bid for UN Security Council Seat: Bhutan's Prime Minister Advocates
Zelenskiy Calls for Action, Not Talks, at the UN Security Council