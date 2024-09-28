Left Menu

South Korea Condemns Russia-North Korea Arms Trade

South Korea's Foreign Minister accused Russia of illegal arms deals with North Korea, supporting claims from the U.S., Ukraine, and analysts. He also criticized Russia's misuse of its UN Security Council veto power, stating it impedes the UN's peace efforts.

South Korea's Foreign Minister asserted that Russia is engaging in illegal arms trade with North Korea, echoing statements from the United States, Ukraine, and independent analysts. These reports suggest Pyongyang is supplying rockets and missiles to Russia in exchange for economic and military aid.

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul made these remarks during the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday, emphasizing the critical nature of this accusation in the context of global security.

Additionally, Cho criticized Russia's usage of its veto power as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, arguing that this misuse is obstructing the UN's capacity to end ongoing conflicts and wars.

(With inputs from agencies.)

