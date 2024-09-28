Left Menu

Beirut Airstrikes: Rising Tensions as Israel Targets Hezbollah

A series of airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs as Israel targets Hezbollah, marking a sharp escalation in the conflict. Thousands of Lebanese were displaced, and widespread damage was reported. Hezbollah fired rockets into Israel, raising fears of a broader regional conflict potentially involving Iran and the United States.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Early Saturday, a wave of air raids struck Beirut's southern suburbs as Israel intensified its campaign against Hezbollah. The strikes followed a massive attack on the command center of the Iran-backed movement that reportedly targeted leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Witnesses reported more than 20 airstrikes before dawn, causing thousands of residents to abandon their homes and seek refuge in central Beirut and seaside areas. An Israeli military statement noted around 10 projectiles had crossed from Lebanon into Israel, some of which were intercepted.

The sharp escalation of hostilities has stoked fears of a broader conflict potentially drawing in Iran, Hezbollah's primary backer, and the United States. While Lebanon's health authorities confirmed six dead and 91 wounded from Friday's strikes, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended his country's actions, stating that Hezbollah's aggression left Israel with no choice but to respond.

