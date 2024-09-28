Beirut Airstrikes: Rising Tensions as Israel Targets Hezbollah

Early Saturday, a wave of air raids struck Beirut's southern suburbs as Israel intensified its campaign against Hezbollah. The strikes followed a massive attack on the command center of the Iran-backed movement that reportedly targeted leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Witnesses reported more than 20 airstrikes before dawn, causing thousands of residents to abandon their homes and seek refuge in central Beirut and seaside areas. An Israeli military statement noted around 10 projectiles had crossed from Lebanon into Israel, some of which were intercepted.

The sharp escalation of hostilities has stoked fears of a broader conflict potentially drawing in Iran, Hezbollah's primary backer, and the United States. While Lebanon's health authorities confirmed six dead and 91 wounded from Friday's strikes, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended his country's actions, stating that Hezbollah's aggression left Israel with no choice but to respond.

