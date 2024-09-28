Left Menu

India Strengthens Ties with BIMSTEC and CARICOM at High-Level UN Meetings

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has reaffirmed India’s commitment to deeper engagement with BIMSTEC and the CARICOM nations. He emphasized cooperation in various sectors such as health, economy, and digital infrastructure. Jaishankar also co-chaired meetings focusing on partnerships in sectors like AI, clean energy, and capacity building.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 28-09-2024 15:37 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 14:24 IST
India Strengthens Ties with BIMSTEC and CARICOM at High-Level UN Meetings
EAM Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has reaffirmed India’s commitment to wider engagement with the seven-nation grouping BIMSTEC in line with its Neighbourhood First and Act East policies. Chairing the informal Foreign Ministers’ meeting in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, Jaishankar discussed key areas of cooperation, including health, food security, trade, investment, and energy.

Further reinforcing India’s stance, Jaishankar highlighted the development of BIMSTEC Centres of Excellence and emphasized increasing maritime and digital connectivity across the region. He also reiterated India’s goal to enhance capacity building and improve people-to-people ties.

Separately, Jaishankar co-chaired meetings with CARICOM and CELAC foreign ministers, exploring avenues for expanded cooperation in sectors like digital public infrastructure, clean energy, and smart agriculture. The meetings herald a new phase of South-South cooperation and aim to deepen economic and political linkages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

