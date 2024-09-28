Left Menu

Major Demolition Drive Near Somnath Temple Frees 15 Hectares of Government Land

A major demolition drive near Somnath Temple in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district led to the detention of 135 people. The operation aimed to remove unauthorized structures from government land and involved extensive deployment of police personnel and heavy machinery. The drive successfully freed 15 hectares of land valued at Rs 60 crore.

In a significant move, officials detained 135 individuals during a large-scale demolition drive to clear encroachments on government land near the historic Somnath Temple in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district on Saturday.

The operation saw the deployment of hundreds of police personnel to remove unauthorized structures at Prabhas Patan in Veraval. According to a district administration statement, religious structures and concrete houses were among the demolitions executed early in the day, resulting in the liberation of approximately 15 hectares of land worth an estimated Rs 60 crore.

The extensive exercise involved 52 tractors, 58 bulldozers, two hydra cranes, five dumpers, and the presence of two ambulances and three fire trucks. A total of 788 police personnel, including members of the state reserve police force (SRPF), and several senior officers oversaw the operation. The law and order situation remained controlled, with no reported incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

