Arrest in Lakhimpur: Man Detained for Alleged Rape of Minor

A 60-year-old man in Assam's Lakhimpur district has been arrested for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl. The incident occurred in Harmati area. Locals staged protests demanding strict action. The girl has been hospitalized. Authorities are investigating further details.

Updated: 28-09-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 16:15 IST
A 60-year-old man was arrested in Assam's Lakhimpur district for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened in the Harmati area on Friday evening, they said.

'The accused allegedly raped the minor in his shop. We are ascertaining the details of the case,' a police officer said.

The girl was found inside the shop by her mother, who informed the police.

She was admitted to a local hospital, police said.

Locals staged a demonstration outside the Harmati police station, demanding stringent action against the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

