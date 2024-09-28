Kerala's Political Turmoil: Debate Over ADGP's Controversial Meeting with RSS Leaders

The Kerala Left government is embroiled in controversy following senior IPS officer M R Ajithkumar's meeting with RSS leaders. The CPI has said that the ADGP of law and order should not remain in his position, increasing pressure on the state authorities to take action.

CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam and senior leader K Prakash Babu critiqued the government's delay in decision-making regarding the ADGP's contentious meeting, arguing that an officer involved with RSS leaders is unfit to oversee law and order in LDF-ruled Kerala. Viswam was vocal about this stance in a press briefing.

Despite Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's stance on waiting for the probe's completion, CPI leaders deemed the issue more political than investigational. The controversy intensifies as opposition parties, Congress, and BJP escalate their attacks against the government, and the state Assembly session looms. Additionally, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan recently joined the fray, adding to the political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)