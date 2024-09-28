Deadly Explosion Rocks Dagestan Petrol Station

The death toll from an explosion at a petrol station in Dagestan's Caspian Sea region has risen to 13, including two children, the emergencies ministry stated on Saturday.

The blast, occurring on Friday outside Makhachkala, the regional capital, injured 23 others. Healthcare minister aide Alexei Kuznetsov reported that four individuals remain hospitalized, with one in serious condition, according to Russian state news agency RIA.

Dagenergo, the regional power operator, noted partial power disruptions in nearby districts following the explosion. The Investigative Committee, tasked with probing serious crimes in Russia, announced the initiation of a criminal case, with initial findings revealing no explosive traces.

Dagestan Governor Sergei Melikov divulged an earlier inspection had detected violations at the petrol station, though these issues were addressed before the incident. He also revealed that more than 130 petrol stations, closed in the previous year for breaches, had resumed functioning due to court rulings. The search operations remain active.

In light of the tragedy, local authorities have designated September 28 as a day of mourning throughout the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)