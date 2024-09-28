Left Menu

Deadly Explosion Rocks Dagestan Petrol Station

A petrol station explosion in Dagestan, Russia, resulted in 13 fatalities, including two children, and injured 23 people. Officials confirmed ongoing searches and stated that preliminary investigations showed no traces of explosives. Over 130 petrol stations were previously closed for violations but resumed operations by court decisions.

Updated: 28-09-2024 17:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The death toll from an explosion at a petrol station in Dagestan's Caspian Sea region has risen to 13, including two children, the emergencies ministry stated on Saturday.

The blast, occurring on Friday outside Makhachkala, the regional capital, injured 23 others. Healthcare minister aide Alexei Kuznetsov reported that four individuals remain hospitalized, with one in serious condition, according to Russian state news agency RIA.

Dagenergo, the regional power operator, noted partial power disruptions in nearby districts following the explosion. The Investigative Committee, tasked with probing serious crimes in Russia, announced the initiation of a criminal case, with initial findings revealing no explosive traces.

Dagestan Governor Sergei Melikov divulged an earlier inspection had detected violations at the petrol station, though these issues were addressed before the incident. He also revealed that more than 130 petrol stations, closed in the previous year for breaches, had resumed functioning due to court rulings. The search operations remain active.

In light of the tragedy, local authorities have designated September 28 as a day of mourning throughout the region.

