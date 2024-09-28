Left Menu

Hezbollah Future in Focus as Nasrallah's Deadly Legacy Unfolds

The killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut has highlighted his likely successor, Hashem Safieddine. As head of the executive council, Safieddine plays a crucial role in both political and militant activities. His family ties to Nasrallah, religious status, and militant rhetoric make him a central figure in Hezbollah's future.

Beirut | Updated: 28-09-2024 18:23 IST
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

The recent assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in a Beirut suburb has cast attention on his apparent successor, Hashem Safieddine. The Iran-backed group confirmed Nasrallah's death following Friday's airstrikes.

As Hezbollah confronts the challenge of selecting a new leader, Safieddine, a key figure in the organization's hierarchy, emerges prominently. As the head of the executive council, Safieddine is responsible for overseeing Hezbollah's political affairs. Additionally, he serves on the Jihad Council, which directs the group's military operations. A cleric and cousin to Nasrallah, Safieddine carries the black turban, symbolizing lineage from Islam's Prophet Mohammed.

Designated as a terrorist by the U.S. State Department in 2017, Safieddine is known for his staunch anti-Israel rhetoric and alignment with the Palestinian cause. His strong public statements have reflected Hezbollah's militant stances, making him a pivotal figure amid the group's recent turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

