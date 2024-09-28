Left Menu

Houthi Movement Mourns Hezbollah Chief in Aftermath of Israeli Airstrike

The Houthi movement in Yemen mourned the death of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah chief, following an Israeli airstrike in Beirut. Both groups, part of an Iran-backed alliance against Israel, reiterated their continued resistance. The Houthis have conducted drone and missile strikes on Israeli-affiliated ships and targeted central Israel.

Houthi Movement Mourns Hezbollah Chief in Aftermath of Israeli Airstrike
The Houthi movement in Yemen mourned the death of Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, following an Israeli airstrike in Beirut. Nasrallah, an ally in an Iran-backed alliance opposing Israel, was killed on Friday.

Hezbollah confirmed the news after the Israeli military reported his elimination. Both Hezbollah and the Houthis are part of the Axis of Resistance, a longstanding alliance supported by Iran against Israel and U.S. interests in the Middle East.

The Houthis have launched numerous drone and missile strikes on ships they claim are connected to Israel in key Red Sea shipping channels, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden since November. They have also targeted central Israel with drones and missiles to show solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

