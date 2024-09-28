Erdogan Condemns Israel for Lebanese Strikes, Calls for U.N. Action

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday condemned Israel's recent attacks in Lebanon, labeling them as part of an Israeli policy of 'genocide, occupation, and invasion.' He urged the U.N. Security Council and other international bodies to intervene to stop Israel.

Meanwhile, the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group announced on Saturday that its leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, has been killed. This confirmation came after the Israeli military said it had eliminated Nasrallah in an airstrike in Beirut the previous day.

In a post on X, Erdogan did not name Nasrallah directly but stated that Turkey stands with the Lebanese people and government. He offered his condolences for those killed in the Israeli strikes and called for the Muslim world to adopt a more 'determined' stance.

