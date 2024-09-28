Left Menu

Hezbollah Leader's Assassination Sends Shockwaves Through Middle East

The assassination of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli airstrike has stirred mixed reactions across the Middle East. Experts suggest that while Arab states are relieved, there is also apprehension about Israel's expanding war efforts. Iran, adhering to its 'strategic patience' doctrine, is unlikely to respond directly.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The recent assassination of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli airstrike has elicited a complex response across the Middle East. Reflecting on the event, experts have pointed out a mix of relief and apprehension in Arab capitals.

Mehran Kamrava, a professor of government at Georgetown University in Qatar, highlighted that while there is hidden joy among conservative Arab states, there is also concern over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's expanding war efforts. 'There's a sense of relief that Nasrallah has been removed, but apprehension about the broader regional implications,' noted Kamrava.

From Tehran's perspective, strategic patience continues to guide their actions. Despite Nasrallah's assassination, Iran is unlikely to engage Israel directly, as pointed out by Abdullah Baabood of the Carnegie Middle East Centre.

Saudi analyst Aziz Alghashian emphasized that despite the lack of affection for Hezbollah, Saudi Arabia is considering the broader ramifications and potential opportunities of this development. Meanwhile, Mohanad Hage Ali from the Carnegie Middle East Center observed that Hezbollah's future now hinges on its ability to recover from the loss of its long-time leader.

The political and military landscape of the region is undoubtedly set to witness significant shifts following this event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

