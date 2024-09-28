Joint Parliamentary Committee Members Address Grievances on Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024

Members of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, convened on Saturday with government officials and representatives from various organisations from Telangana and other states to address grievances.

BJP MP and Chairman of the JPC, Jagdambika Pal, stated the members also interacted with the Waqf board officials of Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh.

The committee is visiting multiple cities nationwide and holding discussions with stakeholders and government officials, Pal told reporters.

