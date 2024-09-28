Left Menu

Russia Condemns Israel’s Assassination of Hezbollah Leader

Russia has condemned the assassination of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah by Israel in Beirut, labeling it 'yet another political assassination'. The Russian foreign ministry warned of serious consequences for the Middle East and called on Israel to cease hostilities immediately.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 20:33 IST
Russia Condemns Israel’s Assassination of Hezbollah Leader
Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah

Russia strongly condemns Israel's killing of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in the Lebanese capital Beirut, the foreign ministry said on Saturday, calling it 'yet another political assassination'.

'This forceful action is fraught with even greater dramatic consequences for Lebanon and the entire Middle East,' the ministry said in a statement. 'The Israeli side could not fail to recognize this danger, but took the step of killing Lebanese citizens, which would almost inevitably provoke a new outburst of violence. Thus, it bears full responsibility for the subsequent escalation.'

Israel killed the longtime Hezbollah leader in a powerful airstrike on Friday, dealing a huge blow to the heavily armed Iran-backed group as it reels from an escalating campaign of Israeli attacks. The Israeli military said on Saturday it had eliminated Nasrallah in the strike on the group's central command headquarters in Beirut's southern suburbs a day earlier. Hezbollah confirmed he had been killed, without saying how.

In its statement, the Russian foreign ministry called on Israel to immediately stop hostilities in Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024