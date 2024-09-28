Global Reactions to the Death of Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah

Worldwide reactions surfaced after Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's death in an Israeli airstrike on Friday.

Iran's Foreign Ministry stated Nasrallah's vision for Jerusalem's liberation would persist. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas extended condolences to Lebanon and Hezbollah for the civilian casualties from Israel's continued aggression.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis mourned Nasrallah's killing, noting it would fuel further determination. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani called the killing reckless and harmful to regional security. Israeli Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi justified the strike, labeling Nasrallah a murderer and emphasizing Israel's resolve in combating Hezbollah.

Iraqi politician Moqtada El Sadr and Lebanese leaders Gebran Bassil, Michel Aoun, and Saad Al-Hariri all mourned Nasrallah, stressing Lebanese unity against Israeli aggression. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan condemned the wider Israeli actions in Lebanon, urging more decisive resistance from the Muslim world.

(With inputs from agencies.)