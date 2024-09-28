Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Government Vows to Fortify Intellectual Property Rights

During an inaugural colloquium, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasized the state's commitment to tackling future challenges in protecting intellectual property rights (IPR). With Supreme Court and High Court justices in attendance, speakers underscored the urgency of protecting IPR amid advancing technologies like artificial intelligence.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday committed to taking all possible steps to safeguard intellectual property rights (IPR) in light of anticipated future challenges.

Yadav highlighted the growing complexities in determining and protecting the IPR of research, inventions, and medical formulas, anticipating an increased burden on the judiciary. Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of a colloquium on IPR, Yadav said his government will collaborate closely with the judiciary to address these challenges.

Supreme Court Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari and newly appointed Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court Suresh Kumar Kait were among the notable attendees who stressed the need for robust measures to protect IPR, especially with the rise of technologies like artificial intelligence (AI). The two-day colloquium features judges from across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

