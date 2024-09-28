Left Menu

Israel Eliminates Hezbollah Leader in Major Airstrike

Israel conducted a powerful airstrike in Beirut, killing Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and dealing a significant blow to the Iran-backed group. The strike also killed senior members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards. Hezbollah vowed to continue its battle against Israel despite the loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 21:31 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 21:31 IST
Israel Eliminates Hezbollah Leader in Major Airstrike
Hezbollah Leader

Israel killed Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in a powerful airstrike in Beirut, delivering a massive blow to the Iran-backed militant organization. The Israeli military confirmed Nasrallah's elimination at the group's central command in Beirut's southern suburbs.

The attack, which also killed senior members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, was part of an escalating campaign against Hezbollah. Strikes continued into the early evening, sending clouds of smoke over Beirut.

Hezbollah vowed to retaliate, stating they would persist in their struggle against Israel. The death of Nasrallah marks a significant setback for both Hezbollah and Iran, as it removes a key figure in Tehran's network of allied groups in the Arab world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024