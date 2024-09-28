Israel Eliminates Hezbollah Leader in Major Airstrike

Israel killed Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in a powerful airstrike in Beirut, delivering a massive blow to the Iran-backed militant organization. The Israeli military confirmed Nasrallah's elimination at the group's central command in Beirut's southern suburbs.

The attack, which also killed senior members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, was part of an escalating campaign against Hezbollah. Strikes continued into the early evening, sending clouds of smoke over Beirut.

Hezbollah vowed to retaliate, stating they would persist in their struggle against Israel. The death of Nasrallah marks a significant setback for both Hezbollah and Iran, as it removes a key figure in Tehran's network of allied groups in the Arab world.

(With inputs from agencies.)