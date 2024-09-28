Tragic End: Carpenter and Four Daughters Die in Suspected Suicide Pact

In a tragic turn of events, Heera Lal Sharma and his four daughters were discovered dead in their home in Vasant Kunj. The family, suspected to have died in a suicide pact, had become reclusive following the death of Sharma's wife in August last year.

Sharma, a 46-year-old carpenter who had worked at the Indian Spinal Injury Centre for nearly three decades, had stopped working in January. His daughters were between the ages of 20 and 26. Despite police not finding a suicide note, they believe the family consumed poison together, supported by the discovery of celphos packets and glasses with suspicious liquid in the home.

Investigators are considering all possible angles, including the involvement of occultist rituals, but have found no evidence of foul play. Family acquaintances described the Sharmas as deeply religious, devoted to Lord Hanuman, and dealing with significant emotional and financial stress.

(With inputs from agencies.)