Internet Suspended in Bhadrak Amid Clashes Over Controversial Social Media Post

Nine individuals were taken into custody on Saturday in Odisha's Bhadrak district after violent clashes erupted between two communities over a controversial social media post, police reported. The man responsible for the post, which incited tension, was among those arrested.

In response to the unrest, the government halted internet services for 48 hours. This follows stone-pelting incidents targeting police during a protest. Prohibitory orders under section 163 of BNSS have been enforced in key areas to restore law and order, according to Bhadrak DSP Anshuman Diwedi.

Authorities indicated that social media platforms and all mobile internet services would remain inaccessible under provisions of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885. Senior officials held discussions with peace committee members to quell the situation and ensure public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)