Tragedy in Balochistan: Seven Workers Killed by Gunmen

In a tragic incident late Saturday, gunmen killed seven workers in Pakistan's Balochistan province, police reported.

The armed assailants stormed a residence housing labourers from Punjab province, opening fire with automatic weapons. None of the attackers have claimed responsibility, according to authorities. 'Seven labourers have been gunned down by unknown armed men ... in Khuda-i-Abadan area of Panjgur town,' Senior Superintendent of Police in Panjgur, Syed Fazil Shah told Reuters, adding that one more worker was injured.

In August, Balochistan experienced significant violence when separatist militants attacked police stations, railway lines, and highways. These attacks, claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), resulted in over 70 fatalities. The BLA accuses the central government of exploiting the province's gas and mineral resources and has called for the expulsion of Chinese interests and independence for Balochistan.

