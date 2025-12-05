Global Dialogue Targets Rising Tech-Fueled Gender Violence With Stronger Action
Revai Makanje Aalbaek, UNDP’s Global Lead on Rule of Law, Justice and Security, highlighted the importance of capacity-building partnerships.
As rapid technological advancement reshapes societies worldwide, it is also enabling new and more complex forms of digital violence—particularly against women and marginalized communities. Warning of the urgency of the issue, Gerd Trogemann, Manager of the Regional Programme and Global Policy Network at UNDP, stressed that “online spaces must not become the new frontiers of violence and exclusion.”
Against this backdrop, UNDP and the Korean National Police Agency (KNPA) convened the 2025 Global Policy Dialogue on Technology-Facilitated Gender-Based Violence (TFGBV) and cybersecurity in Bangkok. The two-day conference brought together governments, law enforcement agencies, civil society, the private sector and UN partners to translate global commitments into concrete, survivor-centred policies and coordinated, multi-stakeholder action.
Revai Makanje Aalbaek, UNDP’s Global Lead on Rule of Law, Justice and Security, highlighted the importance of capacity-building partnerships. “A key aspect of our collaboration with KNPA is the deployment of Korean police experts to 12 partner countries. This knowledge transfer enables local police agencies to adopt and customize effective solutions to prevent and respond to digital violence.”
Digital Transformation and Rising Threats
Despite the economic and social opportunities of digital transformation, the intersection of technology with political tensions, weak governance, and inequality has amplified risks—many of which fall disproportionately on women. Forms of TFGBV such as cyberstalking, image-based abuse, doxxing and targeted online harassment are rising sharply. A recent survey shows over 38% of women have experienced online violence, yet fewer than half of all countries have comprehensive legal frameworks to address digital abuse. Even where laws exist, enforcement often lags due to limited capacity, outdated definitions, and insufficient survivor-centred mechanisms.
Scaling Up Global Solutions
In 2025, the UNDP–KNPA partnership expanded to twelve countries across Asia, Africa, Europe and the Pacific, aiming to strengthen law enforcement and build whole-of-society prevention systems. The collaboration has introduced:
-
Advanced cyber investigation tools capable of tracking transnational digital crimes
-
Legal and policy reforms aligned with international human rights standards
-
Specialized police training on trauma-informed and survivor-centred approaches
-
Public education campaigns to shift harmful norms and promote digital safety
-
Inter-agency coordination mechanisms to ensure faster, more efficient responses
Gyeong-Uk Min, Director of the KNPA’s Juvenile Crime and Gender-Based Violence Investigation Division, noted that South Korea’s investigative capabilities are among the most advanced globally. “Digital sex crimes are transnational by nature. Our cyber investigators use highly sophisticated techniques, allowing us to conduct effective joint investigations with international partners.”
Key Outcomes of the Dialogue
Throughout the event, participants focused on practical ways to strengthen institutional and legal responses to TFGBV. Discussions centred on:
-
Modernizing laws to keep pace with rapidly evolving technologies
-
Improving digital evidence collection across borders
-
Enhancing cooperation between law enforcement, tech companies and civil society
-
Addressing emerging threats, including AI-generated deepfake harassment
-
Building survivor-centred policing models that prioritize dignity, safety and confidentiality
The Dialogue underscored the need for integrated approaches that combine technology, policy, and community engagement. Participants agreed that addressing TFGBV is fundamental not only to safety but also to gender equality, democratic resilience, and sustainable development.
With continued support from the Republic of Korea, UNDP and KNPA are working to transform digital threats into opportunities—empowering states to build safer, more inclusive online spaces and ensuring that technology becomes a tool for equality rather than exploitation.
