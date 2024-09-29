Brother Accidentally Injures Sibling with Illegal Firearm in Thane

An 18-year-old man was injured when his brother accidentally shot him with an illegal firearm in Thane district, Maharashtra, police reported on Sunday.

The incident occurred near a petrol pump on Mumbra-Mahape Road on Saturday morning. The victim's brother has been taken into custody, the authorities confirmed.

The accused was reportedly handling the unlicensed weapon when it discharged, injuring his brother. The victim was immediately taken to a hospital for surgery and is now in stable condition, officials stated. Initial investigations reveal the accused's involvement with a mobile phone snatching syndicate in Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai. An FIR has been filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)