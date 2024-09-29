Left Menu

Brother Accidentally Injures Sibling with Illegal Firearm in Thane

An 18-year-old man was injured when his brother accidentally shot him with an illegal firearm in Thane, Maharashtra. The incident happened near a petrol pump. The victim's brother, linked to a mobile phone snatching syndicate, has been arrested. The victim underwent surgery and is in stable condition.

Updated: 29-09-2024 10:21 IST
Brother Accidentally Injures Sibling with Illegal Firearm in Thane
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An 18-year-old man was injured when his brother accidentally shot him with an illegal firearm in Thane district, Maharashtra, police reported on Sunday.

The incident occurred near a petrol pump on Mumbra-Mahape Road on Saturday morning. The victim's brother has been taken into custody, the authorities confirmed.

The accused was reportedly handling the unlicensed weapon when it discharged, injuring his brother. The victim was immediately taken to a hospital for surgery and is now in stable condition, officials stated. Initial investigations reveal the accused's involvement with a mobile phone snatching syndicate in Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai. An FIR has been filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

