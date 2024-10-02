Left Menu

U.S. Condemns Iran's Ballistic Missile Attack on Israel

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan condemned Iran's ballistic missile attack on Israel, highlighting it as a major escalation. Sullivan stated that Israel managed to defeat the attack without casualties and warned of severe consequences. The U.S. is working with Israel on the next steps and monitoring the situation closely.

Updated: 02-10-2024 00:52 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 00:52 IST
U.S. Condemns Iran's Ballistic Missile Attack on Israel
Jake Sullivan

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Tuesday condemned Iran's ballistic missile attack on Israel, calling it a significant escalation. Sullivan stated that Israel neutralized the attack without any loss of life.

"This is a significant escalation by Iran, a significant event, and it is equally significant that we were able to step up with Israel and create a situation in which no one was killed in this attack in Israel," Sullivan told reporters at the White House. "We have made clear that there will be consequences, severe consequences, for this attack, and we will work with Israel to make that the case," he added.

Sullivan mentioned that President Biden's administration is closely monitoring the situation and consulting with Israelis on the next steps for a response. He also noted the administration is tracking the reported death of a Palestinian civilian in the West Bank.

(With inputs from agencies.)

