Russian Advance Reaches Vuhledar Centre Amid Strategic Battles

Russian troops have reached the centre of Vuhledar in eastern Ukraine after resisting assaults since Moscow's full-scale invasion. Footage and reports confirmed their flag raised over the town. Ukrainian forces continue to defend, but the situation remains dire, with calls for Western support intensifying.

Updated: 02-10-2024 03:06 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 03:06 IST
Russian troops have successfully reached the centre of Vuhledar, a strategic position on high ground in eastern Ukraine that has resisted Russian attacks since the full-scale invasion began, the regional governor of Donetsk, Ukraine, announced on Tuesday.

Footage posted on social media depicted Russian soldiers waving their flag from a bombed-out building, while other images showed smoking ruins in the small mining town. Vadym Filashkin, the regional governor, described the situation as 'very difficult' as Russian forces gained ground.

Reports from local sources revealed that intense battles continue, with Russian forces nearly taking full control of Vuhledar. Ukrainian soldiers and analysts have noted the strategic significance of the town, highlighting the urgent need for more Western support to repel the advances.

