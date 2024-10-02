Russian Advance Reaches Vuhledar Centre Amid Strategic Battles

Russian troops have successfully reached the centre of Vuhledar, a strategic position on high ground in eastern Ukraine that has resisted Russian attacks since the full-scale invasion began, the regional governor of Donetsk, Ukraine, announced on Tuesday.

Footage posted on social media depicted Russian soldiers waving their flag from a bombed-out building, while other images showed smoking ruins in the small mining town. Vadym Filashkin, the regional governor, described the situation as 'very difficult' as Russian forces gained ground.

Reports from local sources revealed that intense battles continue, with Russian forces nearly taking full control of Vuhledar. Ukrainian soldiers and analysts have noted the strategic significance of the town, highlighting the urgent need for more Western support to repel the advances.

(With inputs from agencies.)